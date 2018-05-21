Clemson quarterback Hunter Johnson plans to transfer and will consider several Big Ten schools, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Johnson's transfer was first reported by Tigerillustrated.com. He is in the process of completing some final paperwork before the transfer will be announced.

Sources told ESPN's Adam Rittenberg that Northwestern and Purdue are two possible destinations for Johnson. His brother Cole played in few games as a reserve for Northwestern a few years ago.

The Tigers return senior starter Kelly Bryant at quarterback, but he's being pushed by true freshman Trevor Lawrence, who enrolled early this spring and was ranked as the No. 2 prospect in the 2018 signing class by ESPN.

Johnson, a rising sophomore from Brownsburg, Indiana, would have three years of eligibility remaining. He would have to sit out the 2018 season per NCAA transfer rules but does have a redshirt year he could use.

Ranked as the country's No. 1 pocket passer by ESPN in the 2017 signing class, the 6-foot-2, 210-pound Johnson played in seven games last season as a true freshman. He was 21-of-27 for 234 yards with 2 touchdowns and 1 interception.