A jury in Los Angeles found in favor of the NCAA in the Todd McNair defamation trial on Monday, voting 9-3 that the NCAA did not make a false statement about the former USC assistant football coach.

The jury deliberated for six days before making its decision.

McNair, 52, had accused the NCAA's Committee on Infractions of effectively ending his coaching career when it found him guilty of unethical conduct in the impermissible-benefits scandal involving former USC running back Reggie Bush.

A jury ruled that the NCAA did not make a false statement about former USC assistant football coach Todd McNair. Getty Images

McNair was given a one-year "show-cause" penalty. His attorney argued that the NCAA targeted McNair as a way to allow for harsher sanctions against USC.

McNair said he has been unable to find work since the ruling and was seeking $27 million in actual damages.

Bruce Broillet, Todd McNair's attorney, issued a statement saying they were "very disappointed ... disappointed in the result. Assessing the situation and considering our next steps."