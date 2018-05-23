Alabama and USC are returning to Arlington, Texas, for the 2020 AdvoCare Classic.

The game, which was officially announced on Wednesday, will be played on Sept. 5, 2020. These two last met in this game in 2016, with Alabama routing the Trojans 52-6 inside AT&T Stadium.

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to open another season at the AdvoCare Classic in 2020," Alabama head coach Nick Saban said. "Our team and our fans have always enjoyed playing in North Texas and AT&T Stadium is a fantastic competitive environment. This event has always been first-class with the intensity of a bowl game. We are also pleased to have the chance to once again face USC, and we look forward to a great game."

This will mark the 12th game of the AdvoCare Classic, which began in 2009 with No. 20 BYU upsetting No. 3 Oklahoma 14-13.

USC's recent time in Arlington hasn't been kind to the Trojans. The Trojans started the 2016 season with a blowout loss to Alabama there and ended the 2017 season with a loss inside AT&T Stadium, as No. 5 Ohio State topped the eighth-ranked Trojans 24-7 in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic.

"We are excited to be able to compete in an event that is so attractive to the nation's college football fans," USC coach Clay Helton said. "The 2020 AdvoCare Classic will once again bring together two programs with strong and successful traditions. Playing as many outstanding nonconference opponents as possible is an experience our players and fans want. The Trojans versus the Crimson Tide will be such a game and playing in AT&T Stadium only adds to the big-time atmosphere."

Information on ticket sales and kickoff time will be announced at a later date.