University of Kentucky safety Marcus Walker was arrested by Lexington Police Thursday morning and is facing drug trafficking and drug paraphernalia charges.

The junior is alleged to have been trafficking more than 5 pounds of marijuana and 4 or more grams of cocaine, according to his booking citation on the Fayette County Jail's website.

According to a report from the Lexington Herald-Leader, police said that upon executing a search warrant of Walker's home they also found a large amount of cash.

Walker, 21, was primarily a special teams player last season. The former four-star prospect from Florida has appeared in 21 games during the past two seasons.

Kentucky sports information director Susan Lax told the Herald-Leader that they are aware of the situation and are "in the process of gathering more information."