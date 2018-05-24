Bill Mallory, who coached football teams at Indiana, Northern Illinois, Colorado and Miami (Ohio), is in hospice care following emergency brain surgery this week, according to his son.

Indiana State coach Curt Mallory on Thursday tweeted that his father underwent surgery after falling on Tuesday. "Sadly, there has been no improvement and hospice care has begun," Curt Mallory wrote on Twitter.

The family of Bill Mallory is overwhelmed by the love and support for our father, Papa and beloved husband. Following a fall on Tuesday, Bill had emergency brain surgery. Sadly, there has been no improvement and hospice care has begun. All your love and prayers are so very apprec pic.twitter.com/1Sta7ZmH60 — Curt Mallory (@CmalryMallory) May 24, 2018

Bill Mallory turned 83 on Sunday. He spent 27 years as an FBS head coach, including the last 13 at Indiana, where he remains the program's winningest coach (69 victories). After arriving from Northern Illinois in 1984, Mallory revived the Hoosiers program, guiding IU to six bowl appearances and a top-20 finish in 1988. Mallory went 168-129-4 as a head coach, including an 11-0 season at Miami (Ohio), his alma mater, in 1973. He led Colorado to four winning seasons and Northern Illinois to a 10-2 season.

Mallory was the first to be named Big Ten coach of the year in consecutive seasons, winning the award in both 1986 and 1987. He has been inducted into seven Halls of Fame, including Indiana's, the Mid-American Conference's and at Miami (Ohio), where he played for Ara Parseghian and John Pont.