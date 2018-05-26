One of the nation's top prospects in the class of 2019 is staying home for college.

Oak Ridge (Conroe, Tex.) offensive tackle Tyler Johnson, No. 16 ranked overall in the 2019 cycle, committed to Texas over arch-rival Oklahoma and offers from many of the nation's blue blood programs.

The 6-foot-4, 295-pound Houston area standout is a huge win for Tom Herman and staff at a premium position that has been a struggle on the field for the Longhorns in recent seasons with the exception of Connor Williams.

The state's No. 3 ranked prospect is the highest ranked offensive tackle to commit to Texas in the 14 years ESPN has ranked prospects.

Johnson becomes the fifth ESPN 300 commitment for the Longhorns in the 2019 class joining No. 17 overall Jordan Whittington, No. 61 De'Gabriel Floyd, No. 83 and quarterback Roschon Johnson and No. 94 Kenyatta Watson. Two other verbals in the class come from four-star tight end Brayden Liebrock out of Arizona and in-state defensive end T'Vondre Sweat.

The addition of Johnson now gives Herman and staff three of the top 11 ranked prospect in Texas after signing seven of the top 11 in the class of 2018.

The Longhorns are now in line to follow up a top 5 ranked class with another top 10 ranked class in 2019 with a number of top prospects still on the board, including ESPN 300s Jake Smith, Lewis Cine, Branson Bragg, Dylan Wright, David Gbenda, Jalen Catalon, Javonne Shepherd and state of California four-star safety Chris Adimora.

The news for the Longhorns got even better Friday night. Not only is Johnson on board in 2019, but Texas got the 2020 class started off in a big way picking up a verbal from Lake Travis (Austin, Tex.) quarterback Hudson Card.

Growing up a Longhorn there's no better place to call home. Blessed to say I'm committed to The University of Texas! #HookEm 🤘 pic.twitter.com/bHTTxp4cpI — Hudson Card (@Hcard7) May 25, 2018

Card considered offers from Ohio State, Texas A&M, Michigan and more than 15 others before deciding on the home-town university.