        <
        >

          Kentucky dismisses Marcus Walker following drug arrest

          2:35 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Kentucky coach Mark Stoops has dismissed safety Marcus Walker following his arrest for trafficking cocaine and marijuana.

          A release from the school Tuesday had no other comment on Walker besides listing career statistics of 17 tackles in 21 games.

          Walker, a junior, faces a June 20 hearing in Fayette District Court after being released Friday on a $1,000 surety bond. Lexington police arrested the 21-year-old Walker and another man Thursday morning after finding at least five pounds of marijuana and four grams of cocaine during a search of an off-campus apartment.

          The arrest citation stated that a large amount of cash and a cash counter were found in the search. Walker, of Lake Wales, Florida, was also charged with possessing drug paraphernalia.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices