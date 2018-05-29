Washington State wide receiver Robert Lewis has been granted a sixth year of eligibility.

The NCAA approved Lewis' waiver on Tuesday, allowing him to participate during the 2018 season. Lewis has started 22 games for the Cougars, recording 117 receptions for 1,254 yards and six touchdowns. He redshirted in 2013 before entering Washington State's wide receiver rotation for the next three seasons. Lewis suffered a knee injury before the 2017 campaign and did not play.

Washington State returns running back James Williams, the team's receptions leader in 2017, but loses top wide receivers Tavares Martin, who was dismissed from the program, and Isaiah Johnson-Mack, who received his release from the program in December.

Lewis, a native of Watts, California, has completed his bachelor's degree and is pursuing a second degree.