College football will return to Chicago's Wrigley Field in 2020, when Northwestern hosts Wisconsin at the Friendly Confines.

The Chicago Tribune first reported the scheduling move, which ESPN has confirmed with sources. The game will be formally announced Tuesday at Wrigley Field.

Northwestern last played at Wrigley in 2010 when it hosted Illinois, a game best remembered for the teams using only one end zone because of safety concerns. Recent renovations to the ballpark will create enough space for a field with two usable end zones for Northwestern and Wisconsin on Nov. 7, 2020.

The Tribune reported that Northwestern selected Wisconsin as the Wrigley opponent over Illinois, which it hosts Nov. 28, because the Wildcats didn't want to give any marketing advantages to their in-state rival.

Wrigley Field will be the second unique venue for Wisconsin that season, as the Badgers will face Notre Dame at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.