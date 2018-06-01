One of the nation's top prospects in the class of 2019 is staying on the West Coast for college.

MyKael Wright, the No. 28-ranked prospect in the class of 2019, committed to Oregon Thursday over offers from USC, Arizona, Arizona State, Alabama and Florida, among others.

Wright's commitment continues the momentum in the state of California for Ducks coach Mario Cristobal and staff. The nation's No. 1-ranked cornerback is the sixth four-star verbal for the Ducks, all of whom play high school football in California.

The Ducks now have commitments from three of the top 10 prospects from the most talent-rich state on the West Coast.

The 5-foot-11, 179-pound Wright becomes the highest-ranked prospect from California to pick Oregon since Arik Armstead in the class of 2012.

The Under Armour All-America Game selection adds to a terrific class of defensive back prospects for Oregon. Wright will be joining Jeremiah Criddell, Cameron Williams and cornerback Marques Caldwell -- with Caldwell's verbal being shaky following an offer from the home-state Texas Longhorns.

Wright becomes the fourth ESPN 300 commitment for Oregon, joining outside linebacker Mase Funa (No. 52), Criddell (No. 60) and running back Sean Dollars (No. 292).

Oregon inked the No. 17-ranked class in February, and is trending for a top-15 class in 2019 with a number of top targets still on the board, including ESPN 300s Chris Steele, Jeffery Carter, Jaquaze Sorrells and Michael Johnson Jr.