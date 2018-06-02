Syracuse quarterback Rex Culpepper was given a clean bill of health Friday after completing his final round of chemotherapy for testicular cancer, his father, Brad Culpepper, told Syracuse.com.

Culpepper's tests came back clean after he completed 100 total hours of chemotherapy at Moffitt Cancer Center in his hometown of Tampa, Florida. He celebrated by ringing the bell at the cancer center, a trademark celebration for cancer patients who have finished their treatment regimen.

Video: Syracuse QB Rex Culpepper rings the bell at @MoffittNews after completing his final round of chemotherapy. He's officially cancer free, per his father. pic.twitter.com/FAG9h9qfN7 — Stephen Bailey (@Stephen_Bailey1) June 1, 2018

Culpepper started the final game of the 2017 season for the Orange, going 24-for-34 for 280 yards with two touchdowns and an interception against Boston College. Seeing action in four games, he was 45-for-75 for 518 yards.

While he was initially told he wouldn't be able to play in the team's spring scrimmage on April 13, coach Dino Babers let Culpepper take the field for the final drive, which he capped off with a 17-yard touchdown pass. His teammates mobbed him in celebration.

"It just felt surreal," Culpepper said, according to Syracuse.com. "It was spectacular. I'll never forget that."

Culpepper plans to return to campus for summer workouts, and his father said he'll return to Tampa for a final scan to confirm Friday's test results in about six weeks.