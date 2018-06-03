MINNEAPOLIS -- One of the candidates to be Minnesota's next quarterback bowed out of the competition before playing a game for the Gophers.

Sophomore-to-be Vic Viramontes has decided to transfer back to his original junior college, according to multiple reports.

Viramontes will return to Riverside Community College in California and is expected to switch positions, the reports said, adding that Viramontes preferred to be closer to home before settling on a new four-year program. He passed for 42 touchdowns and rushed for 53 scores over his final three seasons at Norco High School, which is about 20 miles west of Riverside CC.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound Viramontes was the top-ranked dual-threat junior college quarterback in the country for the 2018 recruiting class, but he struggled in spring practice and fumbled twice in the intrasquad game in April. Viramontes was a clear third on the depth chart behind freshmen Tanner Morgan and Zack Annexstad.

None of the quarterbacks on Minnesota's roster has attempted a pass in a college game.

Seth Green was moved to tight end during spring practice, so the race will be down to Morgan and Annexstad entering the fall. Morgan, who redshirted last season, is from Union, Kentucky. Annexstad is a Minnesota native and product of the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, after moving from Mankato.

Connor Rhoda and Demry Croft split the job for the Gophers last season. Rhoda graduated, and Croft transferred. Minnesota was last in the Big Ten with a 47.2 completion percentage and second-to-last in the league, ahead of only Rutgers, with an average of 126.1 passing yards per game.