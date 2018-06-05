Everything you need to know about spring recruiting

The past few months have been very busy for college coaches recruiting the 2019 class. With the addition of spring official visits, camps and an evaluation period, there has been quite a bit to keep track of.

If you haven't been paying close attention, or just need a recap of where things stand, here is a look at what has taken place since April.

ESPN 300 commitments

From April 1 to June 4, we have seen 74 ESPN 300 prospects announce their commitments, which means there has been more than one ESPN 300 commitment every day since the start of April. That number includes 12 of the top 50 recruits in the ranking that announced their decision and six in the top 25.

The highest ranked prospects who committed were: No. 4 Kenyon Green, an offensive tackle who chose Texas A&M; No. 8 Owen Pappoe, who picked Auburn; offensive tackle Wanya Morris, the No. 9 prospect who chose Tennessee; offensive lineman Tyler Johnson, the nation's No. 16 recruit who announced for Texas and defensive end Zacch Pickens, the No. 25 overall recruit, committed to South Carolina.

Of the 74 prospects who announced their commitments, 14 were offensive linemen, 11 were linebackers, 10 quarterbacks, nine defensive ends, eight wide receivers, eight defensive backs, six listed as athletes, four defensive tackles, three running backs and one tight end.

Who has had the most success?

Looking at the same timeline, from April 1 to June 4, Alabama has had a tremendous amount of success with ESPN 300 prospects, landing nine. It's no surprise Alabama is sitting at No. 1 in the class rankings because of that surge, now with 14 total commitments, 12 of whom are ranked in the ESPN 300.

On April 20 of last year, Alabama only had three total commitments and had many people talking about what was happening with Crimson Tide recruiting. That obviously turned around for Nick Saban and his staff, but this 2019 class is off to a much better start.

After Alabama's impressive number of commitments, Ohio State, Clemson, Oregon, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Florida State, Mississippi State and Notre Dame have each landed four ESPN 300 prospects within this time span.

All of those teams, except for Notre Dame and Mississippi State, have landed at least one prospect in the top 100 from April 1 to June 4, which is even more impressive. It's no surprise then that all of these teams listed except for Mississippi State find themselves ranked in the top 15 of the class rankings.

What's left?

With that large amount of commitments just over two months, that means there are 163 ESPN 300 prospects left uncommitted. Within that list, 24 of the top 50 have yet to make their decision and 11 of the top 25 remain uncommitted as well.

There are some big names still on the board and that includes the Nos. 1 and 3 ranked prospects, both of whom are defensive ends, in Kayvon Thibodeaux and Zach Harrison.

Thibodeaux has been considering Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon, UCLA, USC and Washington as his main list. The feeling is, however, that Florida State, LSU, Oregon and USC probably have the inside track as of right now.

With Harrison, an Ohio native, it seems as though Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State will have the best shot at landing him. Both prospects could make late summer decisions right before their season starts, which would be a huge boost to whichever team they choose.

The top two offensive tackles, Kenyon Green and Pierce Quick, are committed to Texas A&M and Alabama, respectively. But the next two tackles in the rankings are still on the board. Darnell Wright out of West Virginia and Devontae Dobbs from Michigan are still uncommitted.

Dobbs recently released his top list of Auburn, Clemson, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Ohio State and USC.

The remaining uncommitted prospect within the top 10 is the highest ranked defensive tackle at No. 10 overall in Ishmael Sopsher. The 6-foot-4, 330-pound tackle from Louisiana has taken visits to Florida State and Texas A&M recently, and is very much interested in LSU and Alabama. The Tigers and Tide might be headed for a battle here for Sopsher.

Quarterbacks

With 10 quarterbacks committing in the past two months, that means there are only nine of the 28 ESPN 300 quarterbacks who are still uncommitted. The top-two dual-threat quarterbacks, Spencer Rattler and Roschon Johnson, are committed to Oklahoma and Texas, respectively.

The Nos. 3 and 4 dual-threat signal callers, however, are still uncommitted. Jayden Daniels, from San Bernardino, California, has a top eight that includes Cal, Georgia, Nebraska, Penn State, Texas A&M, UCLA and USC. Peter Parrish out of Alabama is taking visits in the next few weeks, which could help clear the picture for him as to what schools stand out.

For the pocket-passers, the No. 1 ranked prospect is Ryan Hilinski, who committed to South Carolina in April. Sitting at No. 2 is Wisconsin commit Graham Mertz, followed by Auburn commit Bo Nix at No. 3.

The highest ranked uncommitted pocket-passer is Joey Yellen out of California, who is the No. 7 recruit at his position. He's joined by Grant Gunnell at No. 10 and David Baldwin at 13.

Gunnell has high interest in Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Texas A&M, LSU and Arizona among others. Baldwin has a ton of offers, but it's likely that Florida State, Indiana, LSU, USC and Washington State are in the best spot for him right now.