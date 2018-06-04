Luke McCaffrey, the youngest son of former NFL star Ed McCaffrey, has committed to play football at Nebraska.

A dual-threat quarterback ranked No. 149 in the ESPN 300 for the Class of 2019, Luke McCaffrey announced his decision Monday on Twitter after a courtship led by Mario Verduzco, the quarterbacks coach for first-year Cornhuskers coach Scott Frost.

After much consideration, I am extremely blessed to announce that I am officially committed to The University of Nebraska! #GBR pic.twitter.com/BvYFUVTFDH — Luke McCaffrey (@mccaffrey_luke) June 4, 2018

McCaffrey, 6-foot-2 and 183 pounds, threw for 878 yards and rushed for 548 last year at Valor Christian High School in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, while playing as a backup to Colorado signee Blake Stenstrom.

The sixth pledge for this Nebraska recruiting class, he chose the Cornhuskers over scholarship offers from Ohio State, Michigan, Colorado, Washington and Ole Miss.

McCaffrey follows in the football footsteps of his brothers in addition to their father, who played receiver in the NFL for 13 years.

Christian McCaffrey was the 2016 Heisman Trophy runner-up at Stanford and currently is a running back for the Carolina Panthers; Dylan McCaffrey redshirted as a freshman QB last fall at Michigan; and Max McCaffrey played receiver at Duke and is currently with the San Francisco 49ers.

Luke McCaffrey also played receiver and defensive back at Valor Christian. He is the No. 1-rated rising senior in Colorado and the eighth-rated dual-threat QB nationally.