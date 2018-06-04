Parrish Cobb, who played cornerback at Oklahoma in 2016, was sentenced to 18 years in prison Monday, the Waco (Texas) Tribune-Herald reported.

Cobb, 20, pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery in the holdup of a Baylor student at gunpoint. Prosecutors dismissed two other armed robbery charges Cobb faced as part of a plea bargain, though another remains pending, according to the Tribune-Herald.

Cobb started two games for the Sooners as a freshman before suffering a hamstring injury. He appeared in four games total.

Cobb was arrested in January 2017 in his hometown of Waco. While free on bond, he was arrested three months later in Norman, Oklahoma, on multiple counts of armed robbery. Those charges remain pending against him.