          Jordyn Adams will pursue baseball career, won't enroll at North Carolina

          11:02 PM ET
          Adam Rittenberg
          North Carolina football recruit Jordyn Adams will not enroll at the school and instead will pursue a professional baseball career after the Los Angeles Angels selected him No. 17 overall in Monday's MLB draft.

          Adams, who had been mulling whether to play college football or professional baseball for several months, made the announcement Tuesday on Twitter, thanking Tar Heels coaches and fans for their support.

          A center fielder, Adams ranked as the No. 19 draft prospect, according to ESPN's Keith Law. The assigned value of the 17th pick is $3,472,900.

          ESPN also rated Adams as the No. 24 wide receiver and No. 163 overall player in the 2018 class. The Morrisville, North Carolina, native signed with UNC over Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State, LSU and others.

          His father, Deke Adams, is the Tar Heels' defensive line coach.

