Virginia Tech starting quarterback Josh Jackson is dealing with an academic issue that could impact his future eligibility, a source confirmed to ESPN on Thursday.

Jackson remains on the team while he awaits word from the university about any potential discipline.

His father, Fred, told The Richmond Times-Dispatch that they expect a resolution soon.

"We'll know more in two days. It's too early to talk about this," the elder Jackson told the newspaper.

Jackson started all 13 games for the Hokies last season, throwing for 2,991 yards and 20 touchdowns. He is the only quarterback on the roster who has taken snaps in a game at Virginia Tech.