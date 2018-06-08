        <
        >

          Ex-Notre Dame CB Nick Watkins joining Houston as graduate transfer

          12:01 AM ET
          • Adam RittenbergESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • College football reporter.
            • Joined ESPN.com in 2008.
            • Graduate of Northwestern University.
            Follow on Twitter

          Former Notre Dame starting cornerback Nick Watkins is headed to Houston as a graduate transfer, one of several key transfers joining the Cougars for the 2018 season.

          Watkins announced his decision Thursday night on Twitter.

          He told ESPN he picked Houston over West Virginia and SMU after visiting all three schools. Watkins, who started the first nine games last season for Notre Dame, had a visit scheduled for Nebraska, but the Huskers recently added junior college transfer Will Jackson, also a cornerback. Watkins said Oklahoma State also showed interest, as did Virginia Tech in recent days.

          "Ultimately, [Houston] is the best decision for me on and off the field," Watkins said of Houston. "[Defensive coordinator Mark D'Onofrio] and [cornerbacks coach Paul Williams] will help me get to the next level. I see myself being a versatile player, whether that be corner or moving inside as well."

          Watkins said he planned to be on campus at Houston next week.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices