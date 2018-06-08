Former Notre Dame starting cornerback Nick Watkins is headed to Houston as a graduate transfer, one of several key transfers joining the Cougars for the 2018 season.

Watkins announced his decision Thursday night on Twitter.

He told ESPN he picked Houston over West Virginia and SMU after visiting all three schools. Watkins, who started the first nine games last season for Notre Dame, had a visit scheduled for Nebraska, but the Huskers recently added junior college transfer Will Jackson, also a cornerback. Watkins said Oklahoma State also showed interest, as did Virginia Tech in recent days.

"Ultimately, [Houston] is the best decision for me on and off the field," Watkins said of Houston. "[Defensive coordinator Mark D'Onofrio] and [cornerbacks coach Paul Williams] will help me get to the next level. I see myself being a versatile player, whether that be corner or moving inside as well."

Watkins said he planned to be on campus at Houston next week.