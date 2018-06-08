Minneapolis - The Minnesota football players who were suspended in 2016 following a sexual assault investigation are seeking $45 million in damages from the school through a gender and racial discrimination federal lawsuit.

The lawsuit, filed Friday and obtained by ESPN, states "racial and gender discrimination; intentional, willful, and malicious misconduct; and deliberate indifference" by the university caused irreversible damage to nine of the 10 football players who were suspended in 2016 following the alleged incident.

In all, five were subsequently cleared and reinstated, while the other five were either expelled or suspended. Three of the reinstated players - Antoine Winfield Jr., Seth Green and Antonio Shenault - are still on the team.

Dave Madgett, the lawyer representing the athletes, said $45 million, $5 million per player, is a reasonable sum.

"I don't know how you put a value on destroying someone's life," Madgett said. "Would these guys have earned $5 million in their lifetimes? I think that's a fair number. These guys aren't hirable at General Mills."

The university said it will contest the lawsuit.

"We are aware of the lawsuit served on behalf of several current and former students," the school said in a statement. "The University thoughtfully and thoroughly responds when faced with disturbing allegations, and provides extensive process to students accused of misconduct, including the opportunity to be heard during thorough investigations, panel hearings, and Provost review. Further, aggrieved students have a right to review by the Minnesota Court of Appeals. We will vigorously defend the University."

Nearly two years ago, a woman accused multiple players of engaging in nonconsensual sex with her at a party. The players said the sex was consensual.

Ten players were initially suspended by the school after the alleged incident in December 2016. Their teammates threatened to boycott the rest of the season if the players weren't reinstated, and former coach Tracy Claeys' support of the accused players through Twitter contributed to his postseason firing.

Hennepin County prosecutors did not file charges against the players connected to the case. But a subsequent investigation by the school's Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action office led to the expulsions or suspensions of five players. Five other players were reinstated through their appeals.

An outside panel concluded the university had followed the law and its official policies in the handling of the case.

Madgett said he believes the EOAA office has a bias against male athletes. He also said the university used the players, who are all black, as "pawns" to cover up its history of protecting white men.

"I think that there was a bias within that particular [EOAA] office against male football players," Madgett said. "I think it's kind of this arcane belief that these guys are just testosterone-filled guys who maybe have a little more aggression. It's hard for me to explain. I don't know why someone would harbor a view like that. They're either discriminating against these guys because they're boys or it's race-based. I can't explain it any other way."

Madgett said the victim understood and consented to the acts that took place the night of the alleged incident.

He said school investigators ignored text messages, videos and other evidence in its attempt to strengthen its cases against the players.

"She connected with one of the guys on Tinder," Madgett said. "We didn't sue her for a reason. I think she got caught up. When you wake up the next morning, maybe you feel like you didn't make some great choices."

Abby Honold, a Minneapolis-based sexual assault victim advocate, said she understands why some of the players, specifically those who weren't accused of making sexual contact with the victim but of breaking other code of conduct rules, feel wronged.

But Honold, who knows the alleged victim and the details of her case, said the university did not treat the players unfairly.

She also said players and their lawyers talked to the media and drew attention to the case, not the alleged victim or the school, and impacted their reputations.

Honold also disputed the connection between the alleged victim and how she met the players. She said the woman made notes that night about who she saw in the room and immediately notified authorities of her rape claims that morning.

"It's pretty uncommon for victims to account the same day," Honold said. "And for them to attack her credibility, it's kind of ridiculous. Just because someone matches with someone on Tinder doesn't give them consent."