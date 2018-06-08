Former USC starting cornerback Jack Jones was arrested early Friday on two felony charges.

According to online court records, the Santa Paula (Calif.) police arrested Jones at 3:46 a.m. Friday on charges of felony commercial burglary (under $950) and felony conspiracy to commit a crime. He was booked in the Ventura County Jail with bail set at $20,000. Jones is scheduled to appear Tuesday afternoon in Ventura County Superior Court.

Former USC cornerback Jack Jones, who was declared academically ineligible in May and was planning on enrolling in a local junior college, is now facing burglary charges following his arrest in Ventura County. Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

Jones, who started last season for USC and led the team with four interceptions to go along with 40 tackles, was declared academically ineligible in May after sitting out all of spring practice to focus on his grades. He told the Los Angeles Times last week that he planned to enroll in a local junior college for the fall with the hope of improving his grades so he could return to major college football in 2019.

ESPN rated Jones as the No. 10 cornerback and No. 96 overall player in the 2016 recruiting class. The Long Beach, California, native, appeared in 13 games as a reserve in 2016 before moving into a starting role as a sophomore.