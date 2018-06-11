        <
          Florida picks up grad transfer Adam Shuler from West Virginia

          1:59 PM ET
          • Adam RittenbergESPN Staff Writer
          Former West Virginia defensive lineman Adam Shuler is joining Florida as a graduate transfer.

          Shuler, who has two years of eligibility left, made the announcement Monday on Twitter. The Longwood, Florida, native attended Florida's spring game in April and visited the school's campus over the weekend.

          He redshirted at West Virginia in 2015 before recording 33 tackles in 12 games as a redshirt freshman in 2016. He had three sacks and eight tackles for loss last season with the Mountaineers, starting 10 of 13 games.

