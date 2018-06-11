Former Wisconsin football player Jake Wood, who went on to join the Marines and co-found Team Rubicon, will receive the Pat Tillman Award for Service at this year's ESPYS.

Wood served four years in Iraq and Afghanistan, and after being honorably discharged from the Marines in 2009, he began advocating for veterans. He and fellow Marine William McNulty organized a group of veterans, first responders and medical workers to respond to the 2010 earthquake in Haiti. That effort eventually turned into Team Rubicon, a nonprofit organization that uses the skills of veterans to rapidly deploy as emergency responders to disasters.

The organization has responded to more than 250 disasters and has more than 80,000 volunteers.

"Pat was motivated by a strong determination and commitment to teamwork," said Marie Tillman, chair and co-founder of the Pat Tillman Foundation. "Through his leadership of Team Rubicon, Jake is challenging fellow veterans to stay on the front line and lead by example in their communities. In Pat's name, we're honored to present the Tillman Award to Jake and Team Rubicon for their service to our country."

The ESPYS, presented by Capital One, will air live at 8 p.m. ET on July 18. The Tillman award, which was created in 2014, is sponsored by Bonobos.