Wisconsin's defensive line is without both projected starters at defensive end following an injury and a spring surgery.

Badgers coach Paul Chryst told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Tuesday that junior Garrett Rand recently suffered an Achilles' injury during workouts and is out indefinitely. Rand was set to move to end from nose tackle, where he has played the past two seasons. Chryst also said sophomore defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk underwent knee surgery this spring.

"Isaiahh is going through [rehab] and we'll see where he is at with it," Chryst told the newspaper at a golf outing in River Falls, Wisconsin. "Isaiahh has been doing more, which is good. ... Garrett will be further away. I haven't gotten the official update."

Wisconsin loses three defensive ends from last year in Conor Sheehy, Alec James and Chikwe Obasih. Rand played in all 14 games for the Badgers, recording 13 tackles, while Loudermilk recorded 11 tackles in 11 games.

At the end of spring practice, Rand and Loudermilk were Wisconsin's projected starters at end alongside veteran nose tackle Olive Sagapolu.