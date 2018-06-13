Maryland offensive lineman Jordan McNair, who was hospitalized earlier this month after an organized team workout, died on Wednesday, according to Damon Evans, the school's executive athletic director.

Today the Maryland family mourns the passing of Jordan McNair.



Letter from Executive Athletic Director: https://t.co/UwbF7m8psS pic.twitter.com/QAWnzHX7xN — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) June 13, 2018

McNair, of Randallstown, Md., was 19. His exact cause of death was not immediately available. According to a GoFundMe page created on behalf of his mother, Tonya Wilson, McNair was airlifted to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where he received a liver transplant and was "fighting for his life this past week."

The 6-foot-4, 235-pound McNair, who was entering his sophomore season, played in one game as a true freshman in 2017.

Maryland quarterback Kasim Hill shared his thoughts on McNair's death in a post on Twitter: "Lord, words cannot explain anything right now. Thank you for allowing me to know a great friend, teammate and a man who was truly a brother. Watch over us all Jordan and rest in peace, Love you forever."

Maryland's football program has kept information about McNair's situation private, per the family's request, and hasn't given details on what led to him being hospitalized. His parents were not immediately available to comment.

Former Towson player Gavin Class, who became ill following a team workout in 2014 and had to undergo a liver transplant, had recently tweeted his support for McNair, writing, "Fellow heatstroke/liver transplant. Please keep in prayers."