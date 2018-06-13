Savion Jackson, the No. 31-ranked prospect in the class of 2019, is staying in his home state for college.

The 6-foot-3, 245-pound defensive end committed to NC State over South Carolina on Wednesday, becoming the highest-ranked prospect to pick the Wolfpack in the 14 years ESPN has ranked football prospects.

Jackson is just the second prospect ranked inside the top 50 in ESPN rankings to pick NC State, joining Mike Glennon, the No. 32-ranked prospect in the class of 2008. Jackson joins Kentavious Street, ranked No. 68 in the 2014 class, as top-75 ranked players to pick NC State in the Dave Doeren era.

The Under Armour All-America Game selection was considered a lean to South Carolina following an official visit to Columbia on June 1, but an unofficial visit to Raleigh last weekend tipped the scales for Doeren and staff.

The Wolfpack signed the No. 29-ranked class in February coming off a nine-win season, and are now back in the mix for another top-30 class with the huge addition of Jackson.

Jackson becomes the 11th commitment for NC State, with seven verbals coming from in-state, including linebackers Jaylon Scott and Drake Thomas. The lone out-of-state commit thus far is talented Peach State running back Jamious Griffin.