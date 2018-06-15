SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- Syracuse quarterback Rex Culpepper is cancer-free.

The redshirt sophomore says he broke down and cried when he received the news a week ago at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida.

Rex Culpepper was 24-of-34 for 280 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in his only start last season against Boston College. Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports

"Cancer is in the rearview mirror. I'm 100 percent cured," Culpepper said at a Friday news conference.

Culpepper was diagnosed after spring break and underwent 100 hours of chemotherapy. He says when they took out his IV, it was magical, and he doesn't have to return for annual follow-up scans.

"When they took my PICC line out, it was magical," he said. "I was sitting in the seat, and I was just hugging my mom. We were both crying. We were both just so incredibly happy. Walking down the hallway and seeing all the nurses who had been with me for so many hours and gone through so much with me -- seeing me finally walk out of there.

"I can't even put it into words. It felt like beating Clemson."

Now the focus turns to getting back in top shape by the time preseason camp opens in August.

Culpepper, who had one start last year, likely won't be on the two-deep depth chart at the start of summer camp. But he'll be in the mix behind senior Eric Dungey and redshirt freshman Tommy DeVito.