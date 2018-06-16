Former Oregon linebacker Fotu Leiato, who was dismissed from the team this past spring, was killed in a single-car accident near Autzen Stadium early Friday morning, according to the Eugene (Oregon) Police Department.

According to a statement from Eugene police, a 22-year-old male driver wrecked his Kia sedan around 5:31 a.m. ET Friday. Police said the driver told officers on the scene that he was alone and wasn't carrying any passengers. The driver, who was identified as Pedro Chavarin Jr., was transported to a local hospital and then cited for DUI.

About four hours after the accident, according to police, a woman walking near the area of the crash "spotted a hand and brush over a person down a gravel path." Police officers responded to the report and found a deceased person, who was identified at Leiato.

Eugene Police Department spokesperson Melinda McLaughlin told ESPN that the department is still investigating the incident.

Leiato, 21, from Steilacoom, Washington, played in 38 games for the Ducks the past three seasons, including one start in 2017. He had three sacks in the spring game and was expected to contend for a starting outside linebacker job this coming season.

Leiato was dismissed from the team in late May after his second arrest in four months. He was arrested in late April on charges of theft, criminal trespassing and criminal mischief after trying to remove a parking boot and failing to appear in court. He also was charged in January for misdemeanor trespassing.