They say everything is bigger in Texas, and Trevor Roberson might be living proof of that.

Roberson is a 6-foot-11, 355-pound offensive lineman who attends Wellington High School in Wellington, Texas, and he just committed to Texas Tech on Saturday.

Super excited and blessed that God has given me the family and the support I have! I have decided to play football at Texas Tech university!!! pic.twitter.com/30wG1MLgm5 — Trevor M. Roberson (@TrevorMRoberso1) June 17, 2018

He's a member of the 2019 recruiting class, which makes the towering tackle only a senior-to-be in high school with a chance to grow even more before he gets to college.

Roberson chose Texas Tech over offers from Arkansas, Baylor, Texas A&M, Houston and Minnesota, among others.

Had Minnesota landed the almost 7-footer, it would have been back-to-back recruiting classes with an offensive lineman 6-foot-8 or taller. The Gophers landed Daniel Faalele in the 2018 class, who is 6-foot-8, 395 pounds.

The Red Raiders are the beneficiary, however, and Roberson gives Texas Tech six total commitments for the 2019 class. He's a three-star prospect and joins defensive end Steven Parker and wide receivers La'Vontae Shenault and Cameron Cantrell as the three-star commitments in the class.