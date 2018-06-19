Former Notre Dame running back Allen Pinkett said he and play-by-play man Don Criqui are out as the radio broadcast team for the Fighting Irish.

Pinkett has been doing the national radio broadcasts for Notre Dame since 2001. He began as an analyst with play-by-play man Tony Roberts, who was replaced in 2006 by Criqui.

In April, Notre Dame announced a deal with JMI Sports that included national radio rights. JMI wants something different, Pinkett told the South Bend Tribune.

"Their plan is they want someone more local -- like 'live in South Bend' local -- because they want to do some packages during the week, and they wanted somebody who was there," Pinkett, 54, said. "So it was a good run. I feel privileged to have had the opportunity to do it since 2001, but this thing comes to an end, so I just wish whoever's going to do it next the best of luck."

Criqui, 78, also a Notre Dame alum, called NFL games for 47 years on NBC and CBS.

Notre Dame opens it season on Sept. 1, when it will host Michigan. A new radio broadcast team has not been announced.