Virginia Tech starting quarterback Josh Jackson has had his academic issue resolved and remains on the team, according to multiple reports.

Jackson's status had been in doubt because of an unspecified academic eligibility issue that surfaced earlier this month. But after investigating the situation, Virginia Tech has cleared Jackson, The Roanoke Times and other outlets reported Tuesday morning.

Virginia Tech never commented on the quarterback's status, but Jackson's father, longtime college assistant Fred Jackson, told the Richmond Times-Dispatch on June 7 that the situation would be decided in the near future.

Josh Jackson, who started all 13 games for Virginia Tech as a freshman in 2017, never lost his status with the team and has been participating in all offseason activities, according to a team official. He had 2,991 passing yards and 20 touchdowns along with 324 rushing yards during his first college season.

If Jackson faces no additional penalties, he would be in line to start Virginia Tech's season opener Sept. 3 at Florida State.