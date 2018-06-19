Oklahoma football coach Lincoln Riley was given a new contract Tuesday that will pay him $4.8 million annually.

Riley made $3.1 million, not including performance bonuses of $380,000 for winning the Big 12 and making the College Football Playoff, during his first season as the Sooners' head coach in 2017.

Riley's new deal runs through the 2023 season, and will include a $100,000 raise each year, meaning Riley will earn roughly an average of $5 million per year through the life of the contract.

Riley's contract will ensure that he will be the highest-paid member of the Oklahoma football team. Quarterback Kyler Murray, who was drafted ninth overall by the Oakland Athletics earlier this month, was given a signing bonus by the A's last week of $4.66 million.

Murray will be the Sooners' quarterback this year and then move on to major league baseball.