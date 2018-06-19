KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee has boosted its offensive line by adding Alabama graduate transfer Brandon Kennedy.

Tennessee officially announced the additions of Kennedy and former Michigan State running back Madre London on Tuesday.

Because they're graduate transfers, both are eligible to play for Tennessee this fall. Kennedy has two seasons of eligibility remaining. London has only one season left.

Kennedy tweeted a picture of himself in a Tennessee uniform on Saturday with the message "A new approach to an old dream." London had announced on social media in March that he was transferring to Tennessee.

Kennedy played a total of 10 games for Alabama as a reserve center over the 2016 and 2017 seasons after redshirting in 2015.

London and Kennedy join former Stanford quarterback Keller Chryst as graduate transfers on Tennessee's roster.