The University of Maryland has hired longtime collegiate athletic trainer Dr. Rod Walters to conduct a review into the death of Terrapins offensive lineman Jordan McNair.

Walters, a sports medicine consultant who oversaw athletic training at Appalachian State and South Carolina, will begin the review by the end of the week, according to a university spokesman. McNair, 19, was hospitalized following a May 29 team workout and died June 13.

The review, announced on Thursday by Maryland executive athletics director Damon Evans, will evaluate "relevant policies and protocols." The university has not revealed a cause of death or a detailed timeline of when McNair experienced difficulties during the workout, which consisted of 10 110-yard sprints.

Maryland players have been informed that regularly scheduled practices and workouts are voluntary until further notice. Counseling services and access to spiritual leaders have been provided to players.

McNair's funeral will take place Wednesday in Baltimore.