        <
        >

          Wide receiver Demetris Robertson leaving Cal

          2:12 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          BERKELEY, Calif. -- Wide receiver Demetris Robertson is leaving the California program after two years, he announced Thursday.

          Robertson tweeted he's "decided not to continue my education and football career" at Cal due to personal matters. The tweet didn't elaborate and it didn't say what Robertson will do next.

          Robertson had seven catches for 70 yards and two runs for 40 yards and a touchdown in two games last season before surgery for a lower-body injury ended his year. Robertson had 50 catches for 767 yards and seven touchdowns as a freshman for the Golden Bears in 2016.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices