Chris Webber will be back on Michigan's campus this season. The former Fab Five star accepted an invitation from Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh to be an honorary captain at a home game during the 2018 season.

Webber was making an appearance on local radio station WTKA 1050-AM in Ann Arbor on Friday when Harbaugh called in to the show and asked Webber if he would be willing to come back, and the former Wolverines basketball standout accepted the invite on the spot.

Webber left the Michigan basketball team after his sophomore season in 1993 to enter the NBA draft. He was later implicated in NCAA violations dealing with improper benefits by booster Ed Martin. To go along with the self-imposed sanctions from Michigan, the NCAA imposed a 10-year ban on Webber from having any association with the Michigan program.

While the ban had recently been lifted, Webber has not made any public appearances in Ann Arbor, on campus or at any sporting events, so this announcement comes with quite a bit of fanfare. It's undetermined as to which home game Webber will be the honorary captain, but his presence will certainly draw a lot of eyes when it is announced.