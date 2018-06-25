        <
          Michigan lands DT Mazi Smith, RB Zach Charbonnet, TE Erick All

          10:23 PM ET
          • Tom VanHaarenESPN Staff Writer
          Michigan is currently outside of the top-25 recruiting class rankings, but might be moving quickly up the list after what transpired Sunday. The Wolverines landed three commitments in one day, including a commitment from ESPN 300 defensive tackle Mazi Smith.

          The No. 29-ranked prospect overall, Smith is a 6-foot-3, 285-pound defensive lineman out of East Kentwood High School in East Kentwood, Michigan. He is now the highest-ranked commitment in Michigan's 2019 class, bumping No. 38-ranked Christopher Hinton down to the No. 2 spot.

          Smith joined in the class after four-star running back Zach Charbonnet and three-star tight end Erick All committed earlier in the day on Sunday. Charbonnet is a 6-foot-1, 190-pound back from Oaks Christian High School in Westlake, California, so the Wolverines landed a highly-ranked prospect, but also might have a new recruiter at a school with a ton of talent.

          Charbonnet's teammate is No. 1-ranked Kayvon Thibodeaux, who does have Michigan in his top list, but the Wolverines are thought to be trailing a few other schools.

          Smith's commitment gives Michigan 14 total commitments in the class, seven of whom are ranked in the ESPN 300.

