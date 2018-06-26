Michigan State made a big recruiting statement on Monday when ESPN 300 offensive lineman Devontae Dobbs announced his commitment to the Spartans.

Dobbs is the No. 7-ranked prospect overall, and he chose Michigan State over Auburn, Clemson, Florida State, Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma and USC, among others.

The 6-foot-5, 304-pound lineman out of Belleville, Michigan, is the highest ranked commitment for Michigan State since ESPN started its rankings in 2009. The next-highest ranked commit is William Gholston, who was ranked 42 overall in the 2010 class.

Dobbs selected Michigan State over some of the top programs in the country, and he notably kept Michigan off of his list for most of his recruitment. Landing the massive prospect keeps a big-name recruit away from rival Michigan, and it also keeps Ohio State from landing another recruit from the state of Michigan, as the Buckeyes were heavily involved in Dobbs' recruitment.

The five-star recruit joins his Belleville High School teammate, wide receiver Julian Barnett, in Michigan State's 2019 class. Barnett is an ESPN 300 recruit himself, ranked at No. 69 overall.

Both prospects are ranked in the top five for the state of Michigan, with Dobbs topping the list.