HARRISBURG, Pa. -- An appeals court is upholding a misdemeanor child endangerment conviction against former Penn State president Graham Spanier over his handling of a 2001 complaint about Jerry Sandusky showering with a boy in the football team locker room.

A Superior Court majority on Tuesday rejected Spanier's claims too much time had passed to charge him, he did not owe the boy a duty of care and shouldn't have been charged because he didn't supervise children directly.

Spanier's lawyers say Spanier is deeply disappointed and "plans to pursue his appellate options" in hopes of vindication.

Spanier has been on bail while appealing, so has not served his jail sentence.

Two of Spanier's top deputies when he ran Penn State pleaded guilty to child endangerment and testified against him last year.