        <
        >

          Ohio State freshman Marcus Hooker charged with DUI

          8:05 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Marcus Hooker, a freshman safety for the Ohio State Buckeyes and younger brother of Indianapolis Colts safety Malik Hooker, has been charged with DUI in Neshannock Township, Pennsylvania.

          Hooker, 18, was stopped by police on June 16. He was also charged with having a high rate of alcohol in his system, the purchase of alcohol by a minor, disregard of a traffic lane, careless driving and failure to have rear lights.

          Court records stated Hooker, who committed to Ohio State in July and enrolled in June, had a blood alcohol content between .10 and .16.

          A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for July 5.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices