Marcus Hooker, a freshman safety for the Ohio State Buckeyes and younger brother of Indianapolis Colts safety Malik Hooker, has been charged with DUI in Neshannock Township, Pennsylvania.

Hooker, 18, was stopped by police on June 16. He was also charged with having a high rate of alcohol in his system, the purchase of alcohol by a minor, disregard of a traffic lane, careless driving and failure to have rear lights.

Court records stated Hooker, who committed to Ohio State in July and enrolled in June, had a blood alcohol content between .10 and .16.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for July 5.