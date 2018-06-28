Penn State offensive lineman Nana Asiedu announced Wednesday that his football career is over due to a genetic heart condition. Asiedu would have been a true freshman this season for the Nittany Lions, but found out he has hypertrophic cardiomyopathy and will no longer be allowed to play football.

Asiedu, from Virginia, was the No. 135 prospect in the 2018 class. He tweeted in his statement that coach James Franklin will still honor his football scholarship and Asiedu will be able to participate in certain activities with the team.

His heart condition will prevent him from participating in any rigorous activities, but having the scholarship will allow him to finish his education at Penn State.

In January, Florida defensive back Randy Russell announced his playing days were through after he had been diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. Russell, like Asiedu, was part of the 2018 recruiting class.