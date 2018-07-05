Who will be the nation's best RB in 2018?

After lighting it up last year, nearly snagging the Heisman, Bryce Love decided to return to Stanford for his senior season. The Big Ten saw the emergence of Jonathan Taylor who exploded onto the scene as a freshman. But who will be the best running back in 2018? Our experts make their picks and you can get in on the action by casting you vote below.

Andrea Adelson: Bryce Love, Stanford

It's hard to go with anybody but Love considering what he accomplished last year: Heisman runner-up, 2,118 yards rushing and 8.1 yards per carry in a breakout season. Love turned down a shot at the NFL to return to Stanford and now finds himself as the preseason Heisman favorite, and he will be running behind a line that returns four starters. Love is the no-brainer pick here.

Edward Aschoff: Bryce Love, Stanford

I refuse to consider anyone not named Bryce Love. Stanford's senior shouldn't even be in school this year, but after finishing second in the Heisman race last year, I guess he wants one last crack at that bronze beauty. The Cardinal's quarterback play should be better this fall, but don't be shocked if their home run threat crosses the 2,000-yard mark for a second straight season.

Chris Low: Bryce Love, Stanford

Love could have opted to leave early for the NFL, but he came back to school for a reason. He still has unfinished business at Stanford, and with the way the Cardinal love to feature the running game, Love is primed for another big season, especially with nine other offensive starters returning. He had an FBS-record 13 runs of 50 yards or longer last season (on a bum ankle for much of the year), so good luck in catching him when he hits the open field.

Adam Rittenberg: Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin

I made the case for several others but kept coming back to Taylor, who came somewhat out of nowhere to break the FBS freshman rushing record with 1,977 yards. This pick is as much about Wisconsin's offensive line (five starters back, including several top NFL prospects) and a scheme that always favors the run. Taylor is a smart, grounded guy who should build on an excellent start without getting wrapped up in the hype.

Alex Scarborough: Rodney Anderson, Oklahoma

Maybe I'm a prisoner of the moment, but Anderson made me a believer when he rushed for 201 yards and a pair of touchdowns against Georgia in the Rose Bowl. He's got power, acceleration and can even catch the football. Now that he'll have an even more dangerous running threat at quarterback to play off of (Kyler Murray), I expect big things from him.

Jake Trotter: Bryce Love, Stanford

Love rushed for 2,118 yards while averaging 8.1 yards per carry in his first season as a starter. With one of the nation's best offensive lines back to pave the way, it's scary to think of the numbers Love could put up in Year 2 as Stanford's primary back.

Tom VanHaaren: Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin

I know Bryce Love is coming back to Stanford, but Taylor has an ideal situation to have another successful season in Madison. Taylor was third in rushing yards last season behind Rashaad Penny and Love, but he was only a true freshman. Now, he has had a full year in the strength program, added muscle, has a better understanding of the offense and speed of the game, and he also returns most of his offensive line from last season. On top of that, Wisconsin is returning starting quarterback Alex Hornibrook and has added some speed at receiver in recruiting, so Taylor is entering a perfect storm.