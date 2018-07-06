Who will be the nation's best WR in 2018?

A.J. Brown and David Sills V turned on the jets in the open field last year, making defensive backs miss on their way to the end zone. And we can't forget about Deebo Samuel, who did some damage through the air even in his abbreviated season. But who will top the wide receiver position in 2018? Our college football insiders give their take on the nation's top wideouts -- and you can too by joining the conversation and casting your vote.

Andrea Adelson: Deebo Samuel, South Carolina

If Samuel can stay healthy for an entire season, he has the potential to be not just the best receiver in the country, but also the most electric player. Even though he played in just three games last season after breaking his leg, he still tied for the team lead with six total touchdowns. He also averaged 16.7 yards per catch. With Jake Bentley back at quarterback, Samuel will have his shot at a huge year.

Edward Aschoff: A.J. Brown, Ole Miss

There's a pretty good chance that Brown will be the first wide receiver taken in next year's NFL draft. As a sophomore, Brown, who has an intimidating 6-foot-1, 225-pound frame, caught 72 passes for 1,252 yards and 11 touchdowns. He eclipsed 100 yards six times, with five of those resulting in him gaining at least 150 yards.

Chris Low: David Sills V, West Virginia

Nobody was more excited than Sills to see quarterback Will Grier return to West Virginia for his senior season. The 6-foot-4, 204-pound Sills might have a hard time matching his 18 touchdown catches from a year ago, but Sills will be that receiver in 2018 who gives every opposing defensive coordinator headaches. He's great at catching the deep ball, has the size to go up and get the football and has the talented Grier throwing to him. Not a bad combination.

Adam Rittenberg: A.J. Brown, Ole Miss

There's so much to like about Brown, the latest in a series of dominant Rebels receivers. He had a breakout season last fall, averaging 16.7 yards per reception with 1,252 yards and 11 touchdowns. Brown also benefits from another season in Phil Longo's pass-driven offense and once again works with an accurate and efficient quarterback in Jordan Ta'amu.

Alex Scarborough: A.J. Brown, Ole Miss

Yeah, Ole Miss might struggle this season. And being banned from playing in a bowl hurts. But that doesn't mean you shouldn't watch the Rebs. Brown alone is worth your time. The junior is borderline unguardable. There are no 50-50 balls around him. The most physical receiver in the country, hands down, he wins more than his fair share of battles.

Jake Trotter: Anthony Johnson, Buffalo

Johnson hauled in 468 receiving yards and eight TDs over Buffalo's final three games last season -- all Bulls victories. Only Biletnikoff Award winner James Washington averaged more receiving yards per game than Johnson in 2017. The Group of 5 has been producing superstar wideouts in recent years. Johnson is the next.

Tom VanHaaren: A.J. Brown, Ole Miss

Brown had 1,252 receiving yards last season for Ole Miss and caught 11 touchdowns. He did that while catching passes from two different quarterbacks after Shea Patterson went down with a leg injury. Jordan Ta'amu stepped in and showed a lot of promise, and now Brown and Ta'amu will have some time to build on that chemistry heading into this season. Brown has an excellent shot to be one of the best wide receivers in the country this season.