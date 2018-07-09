Virginia Tech starting defensive back Mook Reynolds was dismissed from the team Monday, dealing another blow to the Hokies' defense.

Coach Justin Fuente said in a statement that Reynolds is no longer on the team in accordance with athletic department policies. The school also acknowledged for the first time that Reynolds was suspended from all team and football-related activities during the spring.

Reynolds, who finished last season with 70 tackles and 7.5 tackles for loss, is just the latest loss for Bud Foster's defense.

Projected starting cornerback Adonis Alexander was declared academically ineligible last month and declared for the NFL supplemental draft. Another projected starter at cornerback, junior college transfer Jeremy Webb Jr., tore his Achilles tendon during offseason workouts shortly after arriving on campus and is also out for the season.

Foster must now replace seven starters from last year's defense, in addition to two projected starters in Webb and Alexander. The secondary, which lost four of five starters, is not the only spot lacking veterans. Virginia Tech doesn't have a linebacker who has played a meaningful collegiate snap.

Given all the losses, experience and depth are concerns headed into fall practice -- especially with the season opener at Florida State on Labor Day looming.