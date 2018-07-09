Alabama linebacker VanDarius Cowan has been dismissed from the program for what coach Nick Saban described as a "violation of team rules."

"Each of us has a responsibility to represent The University of Alabama in a first-class way," Saban said in a statement, "and failure to meet those standards can't be tolerated. We wish VanDarius the very best in the future."

Cowan, an ESPN 300 recruit in 2017, appeared in seven games as a true freshman last season. He was expected to play even more as a sophomore.

The Florida native, who missed part of spring practice while dealing with academic issues, was charged last week with third-degree assault stemming from an incident at a Tuscaloosa bar, according to the Tuscaloosa News.

Alabama, which dealt with a rash of injuries at linebacker last season, returns the majority of its starters at the position this fall. The Crimson Tide open the season on Sept. 1 against Louisville in Orlando, Florida.