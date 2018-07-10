        <
          Crimson Tide LB Terrell Lewis suffers torn ACL

          1:16 PM ET
          • Alex ScarboroughESPN Staff Writer
          Alabama outside linebacker Terrell Lewis will be out for an undetermined amount of time after suffering a torn ACL, the school announced Tuesday.

          "Terrell Lewis suffered a torn right ACL last week while training," coach Nick Saban said in a statement. "He underwent successful surgery today, and a timeframe for his return is unknown at this time."

          Lewis, who started one game as a sophomore last season, ultimately missed 10 games with an arm injury. A former four-star prospect, he had 16 tackles and a sack.

          Alabama's linebacker corps took an additional hit Monday when sophomore VanDarius Cowan was dismissed from the program for violation of team rules.

