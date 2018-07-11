Rutgers coach Chris Ash dismissed defensive players K.J. Gray and Brendan DeVera from the Scarlet Knights' football program this week, the school confirmed.

Both players were dismissed for violating team rules. A spokesman for the program declined to add any detail about which rules were violated.

Gray and DeVera both appear to be leaving on amicable terms. They posted messages on their Twitter accounts Wednesday morning to thank Ash and share images of a letter from Rutgers' compliance department that grants certain programs permission to recruit the players as transfers.

Gray started four games at safety as a sophomore last season and was expected to be in line to take over the full-time starting job in 2018. He led the Rutgers' secondary with 58 tackles in 2017, along with two interceptions and five pass breakups.

Gray said via Twitter that he is looking to enroll at a new school this fall or winter and has two years of eligibility remaining.

"I wish Rutgers nothing but the best of luck on this season, and I know they will do great this year," Gray wrote. "I want to thank everybody on the team for welcoming me with open arms and building some friendships that will last a lifetime."

DeVera, a 6-foot-1, 242-pound linebacker, played in 11 games last year as a true freshman. He was expected to play on defense and special teams in 2018.

"I would like to re open my recruitment at this time," DeVera said in a Twitter post. "... It's not over."