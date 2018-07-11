Get ready for the upcoming 2018 college football season with Phil Steele's preseason ranking content. Here is our landing page with everything you'll need to be as prepared as Phil is for this season.

These articles were adapted from his college football preview magazine, which is available here.

Teams that could make a surprise CFP run

Everyone knows Alabama and Clemson will be in the playoff mix. But what other teams could make a surprise run toward a title? It starts with Notre Dame.

Which teams have the best QB situations for 2018?

Which programs are in the best shape at QB heading into the season? It's hard to top Penn State, where Trace McSorley returns looking for another record-setting season.

Which teams have the best RB situations for 2018?

Which programs will have the best running backs this coming season? Start with Stanford, where Bryce Love returns for his senior season. Find out our top 15 schools.

Which teams have the best WR situations for 2018?

The best group of wide receivers in 2018 can be found at Ole Miss, where A.J. Brown isn't the Rebels' only option. Find out which programs fill out our elite group.

Which teams have best offensive lines for 2018?

Any good running game needs a stellar offensive line. Which teams have the best? Start in Wisconsin, where the Badgers' OL opened the way for Jonathan Taylor's big season.

Which teams have the best defensive lines for 2018?

Which programs will have the best D-lines this season? Clemson's depth and talent might be in a class by itself, but there are plenty of other elite groups.

Which programs have the best linebackers for 2018?

It's no surprise that Alabama boasts the top linebacker group, but what other schools fill out the top 15 units?

Which programs have the best defensive backs for 2018?

Good luck throwing on the Michigan Wolverines this season -- they are No. 1 on the top 15 defensive back rankings.

Which programs have the best special teams for 2018?

A pair of Pac-12 schools have the top special-teams units in the country, but what other schools fill out the top 15?