Wide receiver Demetris Robertson is transferring to Georgia, announcing his decision in a YouTube video posted Saturday.

Robertson spent the past two seasons at Cal before announcing in June that he was leaving the program due to personal matters.

He had seven catches for 70 yards and two runs for 40 yards and a touchdown in two games last season before surgery for a lower-body injury ended his year. Robertson had 50 catches for 767 yards and seven touchdowns as a freshman for the Golden Bears in 2016.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.