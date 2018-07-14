        <
        >

          WR Demetris Robertson joining Georgia as transfer

          1:20 PM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          Wide receiver Demetris Robertson is transferring to Georgia, announcing his decision in a YouTube video posted Saturday.

          Robertson spent the past two seasons at Cal before announcing in June that he was leaving the program due to personal matters.

          He had seven catches for 70 yards and two runs for 40 yards and a touchdown in two games last season before surgery for a lower-body injury ended his year. Robertson had 50 catches for 767 yards and seven touchdowns as a freshman for the Golden Bears in 2016.

          The Associated Press contributed to this report.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices