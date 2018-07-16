Tennessee sophomore defensive lineman Ryan Thaxton was arrested and charged with domestic assault and false imprisonment on Sunday, according to court records.

University and athletic department officials are aware of the incident and the "student-athlete has been suspended from all team activities while law enforcement and university investigates," according to athletic department spokesman Zach Stipe.

A former three-star prospect from Virginia, Thaxton did not play last season.

According to records obtained by the Knoxville News Sentinel, Thaxton allegedly pushed his girlfriend into his dorm room and blocked her from leaving Sunday evening. He was arrested and ultimately released on $1,500 bond.

Tennessee opens its season against West Virginia on Sept. 1 in the first game of Jeremy Pruitt's tenure as head coach.

ESPN's Chris Low contributed to this report.