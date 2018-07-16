Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher explains his mentality of having a quick timetable to bring a national championship to College Station. (1:02)

ATLANTA -- Jimbo Fisher isn't shying away from the championship-or-bust pressure at Texas A&M.

"The timeline is now," he said of bringing a title to College Station. "You want to win immediately."

He added: "Is that realistic? I don't know. Could it be? Yes."

Texas A&M chancellor John Sharp infamously gave Fisher a championship plaque with the date left empty shortly after Fisher was introduced as head coach earlier this year. It read "20-- NCAA Division I Football National Championship."

Fisher, who came to Texas A&M after winning one championship in his eight seasons at Florida State, said he actually appreciated the gesture by Sharp.

"Hopefully we can fill that in quickly," Fisher said.

Fisher said that no one could put more pressure on him than he does himself.

"This game is about dealing with pressure," he said. "I thought it was kind of nice. I liked it because he had the same commitment we did."

Fisher, who was given a guaranteed 10-year, $75 million deal, inherits a Texas A&M team that hasn't won a national championship since 1939.

Fisher's first fall camp will feature a number of position battles, most notably quarterback where Nick Starkel and Kellen Mond are competing for the starting job.

It could be a rocky start for whoever is under center, however, with games against playoff contenders Clemson and Alabama in the first month of the season.

"It gets your attention," Fisher said.